La liga live : Real Madrid vs Valencia 1-1 | Live updates

Zidane's Real Madrid are set to take on Valencia in la Liga's late game of the day. Real will be looking to respond to Barcelona as the Catalan side have been perfect so far (2 wins). The kick-off is set for 22H15 (Italy time) as you can follow the game with us here. Real Madrid have only lost 2 out of their last 16 games against Valencia (as both were away from home games). With a goal tonight, this will be 70 straight games that Real Madrid score a goal. Zidane's team will have to watch out since Valencia shot 22 times last week-end (the highest total in la Liga last week-end).



They will have to keep a close eye on Dani Parejo as he scored 3 times and added 5 assists in his last 8 games against Real Madrid. Even so, Keylor Navas' goal will be hard to get to for Valencia as Real Madrid have a solid back-line.



