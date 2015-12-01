La Liga : Villarreal-Barcelona 0-0 | All the action LIVE here

Villarreal are set to take on FC Barcelona in what should be a heated affair. Both teams comeinto this one having won their previous game. Villarreal beat Sporting 3-1 where as Barcelona beat Espanyol 4-1. Barcelona are third in la Liga standings, six points first placed Real Madrid where as Villarreal are currently in fifth place in the Spanish league standings (five points off FC Barcelona).



Barcelona have had a lot of success against Villarreal in the past as their last defeat against the yellow submarines goes back to the 2007 season.



Villarreal will have to watch out since Enrique should have a pretty healthy formation to choose from as Lionel Messi,Neymar and Luis Suarez should all start the game.



You can watch the game LIVE here :



