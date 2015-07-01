La Liga LIVE- Villarreal-Real Madrid 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Real Madrid will be facing Villarreal in an important game for both clubs. Zidane's club are coming off a surprise defeat to Valencia (thanks in part to a goal from Simone Zaza) so this is an important game for them to bounce back. Barcelona played earlier and with their win, they surpassed Real Madrid into first place in la Liga standings (with two more games played). With a win tonight, Real Madrid would jump back up in front of Barcelona.



Villarreal on the other hand come into this one in 6th place as they will hope to get the most points possible as they are fighting for a european place.



Real Madrid will have to be on their game since Villarreal aren't easy to score on. The yellow submarines have only conceded 15 times so far this campaign in la Liga which means that they have the best defence of the entire Spanish league (Real and Barcelona have conceded 20 times each). Kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy time as you can watch the game with us here.



Here are both clubs staring formations:



Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Costa, Musacchio, Mario, V. Ruiz, Dos Santos, Soriano, Castillejo, Trigueros, Lopez, Bakambu.



Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro, Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale.



Watch the game live here thanks to Opta :



