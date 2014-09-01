La Liga president: 'We caught Psg and Manchester City peeing in the pool'
06 September at 21:59The Spanish people have still not digested Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG (as the Blaugrana received 222 million euros for the Brazilian superstar). La Liga president Javier Tebas had this to say on the matter via ESPN : " Clubs like PSG and City make fun of the system that currently is in place but we caught them peeing in the pool. Neymar'a actions are unacceptable...".
THE RESPONSE - The Ligue 1 responded to Tebas' accusations like so : "These observations cannot be associated with an efficient organism like la Liga...". "The Ligue 1 wants to remind everyone that only UEFA can express themselves concerning the Fifa financial fair play rules. We fully support PSG on these accusations...."
CITY ARE READY TO TAKE LEGAL ACTIONS - " Here is how City responded to these accusations: "Mister Tebas' declarations are based on inaccurate informations. Manchester City and the City Football group are evaluating the option to take legal actions....".
