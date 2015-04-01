La Liga president will lodge official compliant should Neymar move to PSG
30 July at 20:10La Liga president Javier Tebas Medrano says that the league will lodge an official complaint to UEFA if Neymar moves from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.
The 25-year-old Brazil international is widely reported to be keen on the move that is estimated to be around 200m euros, but Medrano believes that his potential buyer PSG have broken financial fair play rules.
And if the compliant is not upheld then he will be pursing the matter through the relevant European courts.
