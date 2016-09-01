Barcelona are in Seville this lunchtime to take on Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Luis Enrique’s team look to have steadied the ship in recent weeks and have taken advantage of bitter rivals Real Madrid’s drop in form to get right back into the tile race in Spain.



Today’ opponents sit comfortably in 14th place in the current standings and will go into the game with nothing to lose against the current La Liga champions.



