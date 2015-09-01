Lineups: Real Madrid-Betis

Real Madrid are set to take on Betis in la Liga tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return for los Blancos. Zidane's club started off this season a bit slow as they felt Ronaldo's absence. They have so far accumulated 8 points out of four games (2 wins and 2 draws) which means that they are seven points off rivals FC Barcelona who won their first 5 games of the season (they do have an extra game played). Kick-off is set for 22H00 Italy time as you can follow the game here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting formations:



Real Madrid Starting XI: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo.



Betis Starting XI: Adán; Barragán, Mandi, Feddal, Durmisi; Javi García, Camarasa, Fabián, Francis, Tello, Sanabria.





You can watch the game live here as you can also see the other la Liga scores of the day thanks to OPTA.



