La Liga: Real Madrid-Getafe 3-1 |As it happened...

Real Madrid are set to take on Getafe in a la Liga game later on tonight. Zidane's club are desperate for points as this should be an entertaining game. Watch it with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Real Madrid have won their last eight games in La Liga against Getafe; their best ever run against them.

- The Whites have scored at least one goal in their last 17 games against Getafe in La Liga, at an average of 3.23 per game.

- At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid have only lost once against Getafe in La Liga (W10 D1) - 0-1 in February 2008.

- Real Madrid have not lost any of their last nine Madrilenian derbies in La Liga (W7 D2), while Getafe have won just one of their last 16 (D2 L13).

- Zidane's side have won eight of their last 10 La Liga home games (D2), scoring at least two goals in each win.

- The Blues have not won in their last 10 away games in La Liga (D5 L5), keeping just one clean sheet.

- Only against Sevilla (25) has Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals than he has against Getafe in La Liga (21). He has scored in 11 of his 13 games against them, including 3 hat-tricks.

- Ronaldo is looking to become the second player to score 300 goals in La Liga (299 currently), after Lionel Messi (372). If he achieves it in this game, he would have done so in 48 fewer games (286) than Messi (334).

- Karim Benzema has had a hand in at least one goal in his last five La Liga games against Getafe (eight, five goals and three assists).

- Jorge Molina has scored five times against Real Madrid in La Liga; his most against one opponent in the competition.



LIVE COMMENTARY: