Two points clear of arch rivals Barcelona with a game in hand, Real Madrid will look to put more daylight between themselves and the Catalan club as they host Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon.



Zinedine Zidane’s side are entering a critical phase of the season as they look to chase down the domestic league title whilst at the same time, retaining their Champions League crown. Three more points in front of their home crowd would put more pressure on their closest challengers who face Granada this evening.

