Real Madrid have the chance to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points as they host city rivals Atletico in the big game in Spain this afternoon. By the time Barcelona kick-off in Malaga this evening, Zinedine Zidane’s side could be five points clear of their bitter rivals.



The game has been dominated in the build-up by the news that Atleti midfielder Koke was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday and also reports this morning in France that Los Blancos are targeting Antoine Griezmann in 2018 to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.