The Spanish season returns this weekend and title favourites Real Madrid kick-off the weekend’s games as they host Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane’s side are unbeaten in their last 38 games in all competitions and will be clear favourites to increase that number today against a struggling Granada side.



Fresh from being crowned World Club champions just before the Christmas break, Los Blancos will use the time between now and the resumption of the Champions League to lay down a marker domestically in their pursuit of yet another league title.



