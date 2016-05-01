Unbeaten in 40 consecutive games in all competitions then two defeats in the space of a week have got people talking of another crisis at Real Madrid. Add to this the poor recent form of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and the fact that the chasing pack continue to close in and you could be forgiven for thinking that coach Zinedine Zidane is about to press the panic button.



The former World Cup winner however, has been in far more difficult situations than this and he will be looking for a reaction in front of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd this afternoon. Their visitors today, Malaga, current sit 13th in the standings and Los Blancos will start as hot favourites to get back to winning ways.