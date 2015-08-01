La liga: Real Sociedad-Real Madrid 1-2 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Real Sociedad will try to stop Real Madrid tonight as both clubs are set to face off. Sociedad are actually ahead of lol Blancos in the Liga standings as they won their three first games (9 points) where as Real Madrid only won 1 game and drew two others (5 points). This will be a crucial game for Zidane's club as they are already seven points off FC Barcelona, who have 12 points (with an extra game played). The Blaugrana have looked very strong this season under Valverde as they also beat Juventus in the UEFA Champions league by a 3-0 score line. Zidane will be hoping to get a back game from his boys tonight, that's for sure. Kick-off will begin at 20H45 Italy time as you can follow this game live here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Real Madrid Starting lineup: Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Theo, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Bale, Asensio, Mayoral.



Real Sociedad Starting lineup: Rulli; Odriozola, Llorente, Elustondo, Kevin; Illara, Zurutuza, Xavi Prieto; Januzaj, Canales, William José.