La Liga Score: Sevilla-Real Madrid 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Matchday 18 in la Liga is set to continue as Sevilla and Real Madrid will face off tonight. This is a big one as Sevilla are currently third in la liga standings behind first placed Real Madrid and Barcelona (who have an extra game played). Sampaoli's team faced Zidane's club earlier this week in the return leg of the Copa del Re as the game ended in a 3-3 tie (Jovetic scored his first goal in a Sevilla shirt).



In la Liga, Real Madrid are playing very well as they have 12 wins and 4 draws so far this season (as they remain undefeated). With a win, Sevilla can take back the second spot in the standings leapfrogging FC Barcelona (who won yesterday). Last week, Sevilla beat Sociedad by a 4-0 score where as Real Madrid beat Granada 5-0. Real Madrid will come into this one without Bale.



Here are both clubs starting formations :



Siviglia (4-2-3-1): Rico, Mariano, Nico Pareja, Rami, Escudero; Vitolo, NZonzi, Iborra, Vázquez, Nasri, Ben Yedder



Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Sergio Ramos, Modric, Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema



You can watch the game LIVE here:





