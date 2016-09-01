Real Madrid will consider themselves off the hook, after they drew at home to Atletico in the derby last weekend and Barcelona lost at Malaga. Zinedine Zidane’s side has a three point lead over their bitter rivals and a game in hand and they have a chance to temporarily extend that advantage this afternoon at struggling Sporting Gijon.



With an eye towards next week’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Bayern Munich (which they lead 2-1 on aggregate) the French tactician will want to ramp up the pressure on the Catalan’s before their game this evening against Real Sociedad.