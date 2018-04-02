La Liga star defender opens door to Barça move and it's good news for Man Utd
02 April at 22:40Clément Lenglet, defender of Sevilla, has been perhaps the most exciting player for the Spanish side this season, attracting the interest of many clubs.
His performance against Manchester United in the Champions League, where he won the game against Romelu Lukaku, has earned some much-deserved praise while multiple teams have put their eyes on him.
With a contract until June 2021 and a release clause of only €30m, Sevilla have converted the young Frenchman into a real opportunity on the market. In fact, should Samuel Umtiti leave Barcelona, then the Catalan could go after Lenglet to replace the former.
Lenglet even spoke about this opportunity, admitting that Barcelona is a great team.
"FC Barcelona is a great team, with international players of a very high level. However, the level is high here as well and I'm happy. We will see what happens in the future, for now, I'm focused on the League and Champions League," said Lenglet to AFP.
If Barcelona manage to sign him next summer it could be good news for Manchester United as Samuel Umtiti could be left free to leave the Nou Camp with the Red Devils who are strongly interested in welcoming his services.
