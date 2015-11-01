La Liga star ‘flattered’ by interest of AC Milan, Liverpool and Inter

No secret AC Milan, Liverpool and Inter are interested in signing Athetic Bilbao star Inaki Williams. The talented Spanish winger has attracted the interest of top European clubs thanks to his performances with his club and with U21 Spain national team.



The 23-year-old was asked his thoughts on the interest of these three top clubs and the player could not hide his happiness for being linked with these clubs.



“It’s always nice when big clubs are interested in signing me. Means I am doing well”, the 23-year-old said.



“The market has become crazy, believe me. I am happy and relaxed right now, I don’t care about my release clause, I’m not thinking about leaving Athletic. The manager trusts me and I give my best each time I play. I am feeling well here.”



“I don’t know how much I am worth. The president has told me my release clause, let’s see what the future has in store for me.”

