Barcelona host Eibar at the Camp Nou in their final league game of the season with most of the fans probably more concerned with what’s happening in Malaga.



Luis Enrique sends his team out for the final time knowing the league title is out of their hands. If Barcelona win, then they need a huge favour from Malaga who recently beat the Blaugrana, who host Real Madrid.









Sergi Roberto is back for the hosts after his recent ban and will head straight into the right-back position. Central defender Gerard Pique should also return after recovering from a virus. The rest of the starting XI pretty much picks itself although Argentine hard man Javier Mascherano is back on the treatment table after picking up a muscle injury.

PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Barcelona (4-3-3) Stegen; Alba, Umtiti, Pique, Roberto; Iniesta, Busquets, Rakitic; Neymar, Suarez, Messi



Eibar (4-4-2) Riesgo; Junca, Ramis, Lejeune, Capa; Inui, Garcia, Escalante, Leon; Garcia, Enrich

Steve Mitchell