After spending over £379 million, breaking the then world-record transfer fee and winning the Champions League twice, Real Madrid look set to win their first La Liga crown since 2012 if all goes to plan this evening.



Zinedine Zidane’s team have been nothing short of exceptional this season, as they look set to claim a 33rd domestic league title, bringing it back to the capital and out of the possession of their greatest rivals.



With 104 league goals scored and just 3 defeats, everything is pointing towards Real Madrid to win the title. All that stands in their way is 11th placed Malaga. Avoid defeat and it is theirs. If Madrid fail to win and Barcelona beat Eibar, then it will be them who will claim their third straight championship due to their better head-to-head record.









Since their defeat in El Classico in April, Madrid have won 5 consecutive games to put themselves back in the driving seat. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form yet again and his goals and performances have given his side that extra advantage for Sunday’s showdown.

Gareth Bale is still out with a calf injury and Dani Carvajal has a hamstring problem and Pepe – who is in his last season at Madrid – is unlikely to be back. Despite this, Zidane will have the rest of his squad ready to go into battle at La Rosaleda.









Malaga (who cannot finish lower than 13th) will have Martin Demichelis, Welington and Duda all playing for the club for one last time. Midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic and Bakary Kone are both injured as well as Roberto Rosales, Adalberto Penaranda and Juanpi. Another blow to Michel is that En-Nesyri is suspended. The team from the south of Spain have said they will give it their all regardless.

Despite some issues this campaign, Zidane looks to have steadied the ship at Real Madrid, in which the Galactico project has repeatedly failed to reach its glorious past. With well over £1bn spent, without a doubt the club needed to take a different approach to how they recruit players.



Over the summer Zidane opted to bring back Alvaro Morata from Juventus by activating a buy-back clause in his contract. Other than that 3 players were promoted from their Castilla side to promote young, home grown talent. So far this is paying off for them and is something they have been crying out for.



If Sunday all goes to plan, a new dynasty in the illustrious history at the Bernabeau will be ready to begin.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Malaga (4-2-3-1) Kameni; Ricca, Llorente, Hernandez, Torres; Camacho, Recio; Jony, Fornals, Keko; Ramirez



Real Madrid (4-3-3) Navas; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Danilo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Ronaldo, Benzema; Isco







Reece Hainesborough