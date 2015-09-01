Real Madrid are in Valencia this evening as they play the first of their two games in hand over their Liga rivals due to their participation in the World Club Cup back in December. Zinedine Zidane’s side already hold a two point lead over bitter rivals Barcelona so they will be anxious to put more daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.



Italian striker Simone Zaza will line-up for the hosts having finally broken his scoring duck last weekend; his first goal since leaving Juventus last summer.