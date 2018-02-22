La Scala: 'Yonghong Li did not explain to us his project'

Lawyer and small Milan shareholder Giuseppe La Scala spoke to PianetaMilan.it about the current rossoneri situation, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Capital increase? Yes we took it well, now let's see what will happen. Yonghong Li? Well I don't know let's see. If the money isn't there, they will have to find new solutions. We will know more on everything within two months from now. I am happy that the club is speeding things up. Impressions on Yonghong Li? Even if he has been a little late at times, he always respected his promises. He didn't really explain to us his project well so this is something that would be good to hear. Milan need someone with clear ideas to lead them back to where they deserve. As I said, we are confident as we will know more soon. Gattuso? He is doing a great job and he is keeping his team very focused. For me, the hire of Rino Gttuso was maybe their best move so far...".