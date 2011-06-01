Lacazette speaks on Arsenal debut
13 August at 14:35Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has spoken about his Premier League debut for his side, saying that the match was a ‘rollercoaster ride', according to the Daily Mail.
The Frenchman made the move from Ligue 1 side Lyon to the North London side during this summer window for a club record fee of £52m.
He made his first English league appearance for the Gunners against Leicester City, where he scored the opening goal with an impressive header, in a game that finished 4-3 to Arsenal.
Speaking after the game, Lacazette said: “
'It was a rollercoaster ride but it went well,' he added. 'Obviously I'm still getting used to the English game, the positives and negatives, shall we say, but I'm learning. It's interesting.
Lacazette found impressive form in the French league but knows that he will be different in the Premier League.
'It's different to the French league, but I knew that already. It's up to me to adapt.'
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments