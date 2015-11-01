The former Roma playmaker has been linked with a return to Italy, or even a move to Spain as his playing time has been drastically reduced in North London.

​Speaking to La Gazzetta, the Argentine denied that he is doing anything about potential links to Juventus and Inter.

"There's never been anything with the Bianconeri. Inter? I only think about the club I'm at, and I am very good here at Tottenham, the club is getting better and better and I love living in London.”

The former River Plate star was a regular starter on the left two seasons ago, adding five EPL goals and nine assists in a successful 2015-2016 season.

Yet injuries and the arrivals of other players have eaten into his time massively, the 25-year-old only playing 302 EPL minutes this season.

Yet the playmaker insists on praising current Coach Mauricio Pochettino:

"Pochettino is from Argentina like me and he knows that it is not easy for a young player to settle in quickly in a completely different culture.

"At the beginning I had many problems with the language, injuries and different football.

"After the first season many people told me to leave England, but I didn't want to give up, it was a challenge.

"Now I'm still here, so I made the right choice."

The former Roma star also spoke of Tottenham’s upcoming Champions League opponent, Juventus...

"I am optimistic about the game, I think we can do it," added Lamela. "Details will be fundamental in getting qualification. Juventus are a very strong team, they have played two Champions League finals in the last three campaigns, but we are a strong side too.”