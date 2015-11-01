Lamela hints at Tottenham stay, rejects Inter and Juventus
06 February at 19:15Erik Lamela doesn’t sound like he is leaving Tottenham anytime soon.
The former Roma playmaker has been linked with a return to Italy, or even a move to Spain as his playing time has been drastically reduced in North London.
Speaking to La Gazzetta, the Argentine denied that he is doing anything about potential links to Juventus and Inter.
"There's never been anything with the Bianconeri. Inter? I only think about the club I'm at, and I am very good here at Tottenham, the club is getting better and better and I love living in London.”
The former River Plate star was a regular starter on the left two seasons ago, adding five EPL goals and nine assists in a successful 2015-2016 season.
Yet injuries and the arrivals of other players have eaten into his time massively, the 25-year-old only playing 302 EPL minutes this season.
Yet the playmaker insists on praising current Coach Mauricio Pochettino:
"Pochettino is from Argentina like me and he knows that it is not easy for a young player to settle in quickly in a completely different culture.
"At the beginning I had many problems with the language, injuries and different football.
"After the first season many people told me to leave England, but I didn't want to give up, it was a challenge.
"Now I'm still here, so I made the right choice."
The former Roma star also spoke of Tottenham’s upcoming Champions League opponent, Juventus...
"I am optimistic about the game, I think we can do it," added Lamela. "Details will be fundamental in getting qualification. Juventus are a very strong team, they have played two Champions League finals in the last three campaigns, but we are a strong side too.”
Go to comments