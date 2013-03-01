There’s no denying the quality of a player like Erik Lamela. The Argentine, just like many talents to leave Serie A for a so called “bigger league” haven’t quite found the form that they had in Italy so have ended up returning to have great success. Recent examples like Juan Cuadrado prove this and his fellow South American also seemed to thrive in the Italian lifestyle whilst playing for Roma.









Still only 25, Lamela had a brilliant two seasons whilst in Rome and saw many of Europe’s biggest sides battle it out for his signature before opting for Tottenham Hotspur. Throughout his time in England we only ever saw rare glimpses of the class that made him a star at Roma but there was enough to show us that he is the type of player that is more suited to the Italian game rather than being a one hit wonder type that had a lucky season.





It's no secret the Italian culture along with Spain, is most suited to South American footballers; however in the past decade the financial benefits and prestige of playing in the EPL has led many of our talents to leave and try their luck away from Italy. Erik Lamela has done exactly this and now it's time for him to come back whilst he still has many years to offer and there is no better club for him to come to, than the resurgent Inter Milan.

His technical ability, trickery, flair and knowledge of the Italian game would make him the ideal signing for Inter. The Suning group have big ambitions to return Inter to its past glories and have already proven that they are not afraid to put their hands in their pockets to sign big name players, and the tricky winger definitely fits into that policy.









His addition would give Inter one of the most feared attacks in European football let alone Serie A, joining the likes of Candreva, Icardi and Perisic in a healthy battle for starting places. With Antonio Candreva now 30, he will no longer be able to play as many games as his used to and Lamela would provide the perfect support for the ageing Italian. Lamela’s addition would allow Inter to use the former Lazio man more sparingly, leaving him in the best possible condition for the big occasions.

The fact he is Argentinean would just about guarantee a home like feeling as he would join fellow countrymen Ever Banega and Mauro Icardi and the hugely influential club legend and current vice-president Javier Zanetti. If there is any man who can get Argentines to perform at their peak at Inter, its Zanetti, the tireless full back remains an icon in his home country and very popular amongst the players.



Imports from Argentina have a long history with Inter and have regularly stated how they feel at home in Milan, so the transition from England back to Italy would be seamless. If Inter want to be considered a powerhouse again and make a push for the Serie A title next season, the signing of Erik Lamela should be one of their biggest priorities in the summer.







Ciro Di Baselli