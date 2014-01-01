Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela will not sign a new deal with the Premier League giants, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.

The 25-year-old Argentinian winger has struggled with injuries at Tottenham over the last two seasons and it is only recently that he has come back to full fitness and has come close to becoming a regular under Mauricio Pochettino. He has made two starts this season and has appeared nine times from the bench, assisting twice.

CalcioMercato can reveal that while the former Roma sensation’s deal at Spurs runs out in 2020, he will not sign a new deal with the Premier League giants and neither are the side looking to hand him a new contract anytime soon, as Inter Milan seem to be interested in signing him.

It is also likely that the winger leaves the club this coming summer, with Lucas Moura now edging close to signing for the North London club and the Brazilian’s presence is very likely to act as a killer blow to Lamela’s hopes of being a regular at Spurs.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)