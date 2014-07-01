Lampard set to return in England: two clubs are after him

Frank Lampard wants to return and play in England. According to the Croydon Advertiser, the ex-Chelsea legend is being followed by Crystal Palace and Brighton in what would be a very interesting signing indeed. He had previously stated that he was interested in returning to his former club Chelsea as a player or as an assistant once he decides to retire.



In the mean time, Crystal Palace and Brighton have shown interest in him but a move to China cannot be excluded at this point too.



Lampard had a pretty solid year last season for New York City Fc in the Major league soccer as he scored 12 league goals in 19 MLS games. The ex-England international had joined the MLS back in 2015, having joined from Manchester City.



Lampard has had an impressive career as he has won three EPL league titles, a Champions league title and four FA cups so far.



