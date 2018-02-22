Las Palmas have not won in their last six league games against Real Madrid (D2 L4), conceding an average of 3.33 goals per game.



The last Las Palmas victory against Real Madrid in La Liga came October 3 2001 (4-2); in that game the current Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane scored.



Las Palmas have only lost four of their last ten league games, although four of them were draws (W2).



Real Madrid have won three of their last four away games in La Liga (L1), as many as they won in their previous eight (D4 L1).



Zidane's team have scored a league-high 25% of their goals in the 15 minutes before half time this season in La Liga.



Only once in their La Liga history have Las Palmas collected fewer than 21 points (three points per win) after the opening 29 games, when they were ultimately relegated (1959/60, 18 points)