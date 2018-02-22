Las Palmas have not won any of their last 13 games against Barcelona in La Liga (D4 L9), losing the last five. It is their longest run without a win against them in the competition.



At home, the Canary Islanders have gone six games without a win against Barcelona in La Liga (D2 L4), this after three home wins in a row against them.



Las Palmas have only lost two of their last six games in La Liga at Gran Canaria stadium (W3 D1), this after losing the previous four.



Barcelona have gone 16 league games away from home without a defeat (W13 D3), keeping clean sheets in nine of them, their longest undefeated run on the road in the competition since January 2013 (18).



Pedro Bigas is the only current Las Palmas player who has found the net against Barcelona in La Liga - he did it in his last game against them in May 2017.



Luis Suárez has had a hand in at least one goal in his five La Liga games against Las Palmas (six goals, two assists).