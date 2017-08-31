Twenty teams have made enquiries about Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente, including PSG, Sevilla and Valencia.

Targeted by Arsenal lately, Real are trying to sign him to a new deal (one that would be worth around

200m according to some sources) that would keep him in Spain for a long time.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has asked the club to keep him, something he has also done with Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Morata and many others.

PSG are lining up the promising Llorente to replace Thiago Motta, who is 35 years old.

Llorente recently scored on Real’s Liga debut against Deportivo, as well as adding the icing on the cake with the fourth goal in Real’s 4-1 thumping of Juventus in Cardiff.

Llorente spent last season on loan at Alaves, but has struggled to

the 22-year-old is very much in demand acros the continent.