AC Milan in advanced talks over signing Renato Sanches as Bayern name price
29 July at 21:28AC Milan are in advanced talks over the signing of Renato Sanches, sources have told calciomercato.com.
The Portuguese midfielder wants to move to AC Milan and is reportedly ready to snub moves to Chelsea and Man Utd in order to move to the San Siro this summer.
The 20-year-old starlet can leave Bayern Munich for € 48 million but the Bavarians have just told AC Milan that they would be open to sell the player on loan with option to buy.
The Bundesliga giants want € 5 million for the player’s season loan plus an option to make the player’s move permanent next season.
At the moment, the rossoneri offer much less than that.
According to previous reports, Bayern Munich could demand AC Milan to add a € 40 million option to buy in the deal. The two parties are still negotiating the player’s transfer.
Watch this space to have more updates in the coming hours.
