Latest: Bale expected to leave Real Madrid this summer
22 February at 22:20Gareth Bale looks to have a foot out of Real Madrid already.
According to reports, the Welshman is expected to leave at the end of the season.
His last two seasons haven’t been a huge success: the former Tottenham star being the frequent victim of injuries. His recent attempt at a comeback saw him play poorly against Real Betis and be taken off.
And now, the rumours appear to indicate that people within the Merengues don’t see Bale lasting long, either.
Club president Florentino Perez is believed to have tired of the Welshman’s “mental weakness”, and the fact that he is now getting in Marco Asensio’s way.
Trouble is, Real still value the winger, and want a high price (€90 million) for him. Will anybody be willing to pay that much for him? Manchester United have been linked to him, sure, but probably not at a Pogba-esque price.
What will happen to one of the most expensive transfers of recent times?
Go to comments