Lionel Messi has agreed to terms with Barcelona,

According to reports from the show El Partidazo de Cope, the Argentine star has agreed to extend until June 30th, 2021.

By then, the Argentine will be 34 years old, and will earn

40 million just for signing the new deal, as well as another

40m a year, if the reports are accurate.

That way, the Flea can get to return to Argentina and play for Newell’s Old Boys again.

As mentioned on El Larguero yesterday, Barcelona will wait to make the new agreement official until after July 1st, seeing as they want it to

This means that Messi will be charged to the 2017/2018 exercise.

This will be a good development for the Argentine legend, whose 21 month prison sentence for tax fraud was confirmed by t