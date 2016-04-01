Liverpool and Barcelona have all but agreed to a deal over Philippe Coutinho, if the latest reports are to be believed.

We read in yesterday’s reports by Guillem Balague that Liverpool had changed their minds, and were willing to negotiate over the midfielder, who has already scored a massive seven goals in Premier League action this season.

Now, according to Le 10 Sport, it looks like the two sides have all but agreed a deal, with a sum in the region of

160 million, more than the

150 million (

110m +

40m) which were being talked about yesterday.

The Brazilian himself has already reached an understanding with the Catalans over his deal, one which would keep him at the Camp Nou for five and a half years.

This sum makes sense if one considers how much LIverpool are considering spending on Naby Keita, on top of Virgil Van Dijk, who has already signed.

Could the French website be right? They’ve got quite a few right in the past, that’s for sure?