Barcelona have contacted Kylian M’Bappe, according to the latest reports.

Sport write that Barcelona have opened up a

According to the story, Sporting director Robert Fernandez and his colleagues simply want to evaluate what the teen sensation - who banged in 26 goals in all competitions last season - thinks about moving to Barca. He is high on Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain’s shopping lists.

That said, the Blaugrana are not reported to be interested in paying the elevated sums that are being quoted in the press. Reports indicate that Monaco are asking for

180 million.

Over the last few days, news has emerged that

He scored twice against the Sky Blues last year as they were knocked out of the Champions League Round.

Barcelona have more pressing priorities, too, with Neymar being linked to a departure from the club, and reportedly fighting with team-mate Nelson Semedo in training today.

Manchester City are not interested in making an offer for M’Bappe, either, despite Pep Guardiola’s strong interest in the teenager.