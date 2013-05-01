Barcelona,

According to The Times (via B/R), the 28-year-old’s very strong Premier League campaign has made waves across the European continent.

With his current deal expiring in 2019, the scorer of 7 league goals (and as many assists) is attracting a lot of interest.

Lallana played three games at this summer’s European Championships, and was among England’s less disappointing players, despite not scoring or providing an assist.

For Juventus fans unsure of what to expect, he’s a quick refresher of the barnstorming season Lallana is having…

The Saint Albans native joined Liverpool in 2014 for €31 million, and has since nailed down a starting berth and netted a total of 16 Premier League goals.