Barcelona are ready to take the plunge for a PSG midfielder, but it isn’t Marco Verratti, reports from France confirm.

Le10Sport reveal that the Catalans are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot, and that they have no doubt about his quality and his recent development with the Ligue 1 champions.

It would be a bittersweet move for Rabiot, whose Parisians were skittled 6-1 at the Camp Nou two weeks ago as PSG were knocked out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

Le10Sport speculate that Barcelona are veering towards the 21-year-old because it is becoming apparent to them that nabbing main target Marco Verratti will be too difficult.

The French outlet’s sources are now considering how to best plan an offensive for Rabiot, whom PSG don’t want to sell, either.

We had recently revealed that Rabiot has not been on Juvenuts’ radar for a while, and that his poor performance at the Camp Nou further convinced the Bianconeri that the young Frenchman

Rabiot has scored two Ligue 1 goals this season, adding one assist.