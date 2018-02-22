Latest: Bayern injury blow ahead of Real clash as Arturo Vidal’s season is over
17 April at 19:32The season of Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal is over, the Bavarians have announced through their official website.
“Arturo Vidal underwent knee surgery by Dr Ulrich Boenisch in Augsburg on Monday. The loose body that had been diagnosed beforehand was removed. The attachment of the rear lateral meniscus which was damaged by the loose body was repaired. The season is over for Arturo Vidal”, the Bavarians announced through their official website.
Vidal, who was sent off in the return leg of last year’s Champions League quarter finals at the Bernabeu had celebrated on social media when his club were drawn with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals last week.
The Chile International will return to action next season when, however, he may not be at Bayern Munich anymore as he’s been linked with a move elsewhere after that Leon Goretkza will join the club as a free agent in the summer.
Gute Genesung, Arturo!— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 17, 2018
Bei @kingarturo23 wurde gestern ein Eingriff am rechten Kniegelenk durchgeführt. #Vidal fällt damit für den Rest der Saison aus. Alle Infos: https://t.co/N8mpSZ456U #ComeBackStronger pic.twitter.com/h7YNaQRtXA
