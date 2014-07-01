Carlo Ancelotti is interested in making a major bid for Alexis Sanchez.

They’re ready to spent €60 million on the former Udinese man, who is fed up at Arsenal, despite recently saying that he’s willing to see out his deal there- it expires next summer.

The Daily Mirror had written earlier that five big teams were after Sanchez, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

The Chilean is seen by the Bundesliga champions as a replacement for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who are ageing, and need to be replaced in the long-term.

The fact that agent Fernando Felicevich had spoken with Bayern chiefs about a potential move, and is also Arturo Vidal's agent, could be seen as something that brings Sanchez closer to the Bavarians.