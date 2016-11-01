Karim Benzema recently rejected two offers from Arsenal and Chelsea, Don Balon report.

The French striker isn’t having a good time of it in Madrid at the moment, and was recently whistled by fans after a string of poor performances in front of goal.

The former Lyon man has also been dogged by injuries in recent times, and with Real Madrid struggling in attack this season, the names of Harry Kane, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani have been repeatedly linked to them.

Yet Don Balon claim that Benzema doesn’t want to even hear of leaving Madrid, and that he is very happy there. With both Arsenal and Chelsea knocking on his door, they were flatly turned down.

That said, the scorer of 124 Liga goals is losing support within the club, and things will only get worse if the Merengues are unable to defeat PSG in Champions League action.

@EdoDalmonte