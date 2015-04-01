Borussia Dortmund have turned down an offer from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele, the

The 20-year-old is reported to have skipped training today to fly to Spain to negotiate a deal.

Barcelona sold Neymar for €222 million recently, and are now looking for an attacking option to replace him.

While the total of the Blaugrana offer is as yet unknown, BVB recently warned the Liga giants that they wanted more than £100 million (€110m) for him.

The German side said that the bid "did not correspond to the player's extraordinary footballing and other abilities".

Dembele scored six Bundesliga goals and made twelve assists last season.

With Liverpool remaining steadfast in their refusal to sell Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona look to be trying to make inroads elsewhere.

Dortmund also say that it is "not currently likely" that they will let Dembele depart. They have already played hardball on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, rightly keeping him as no offers matching their price were made.