It appears that Chelsea have taken the lead in the race to sign Manchester United and Manchester City target Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Starsport claim that Chelsea already have a priority option to sign the 22-year-old.

The outlet write that the Pensioners have reached an agreement with Monaco’s directors over a move worth around

45 million.

Manchester City are among the fellow clubs who are very interested in signing Bakayoko. He has played a leading role for ASM this season as they have rocketed up the table and knocked the Emirates side out of the Champions League.

Bakayoko, 22, is only the latest Monaco player who has hit the headlines, with team-mate Fabinho (a transfer target himself for Manchester United) recently claiming that Kylian M’Bappe’ will go to Spain, telling Chuteria tha

“Until that day comes, however, we want to enjoy his performances here.”