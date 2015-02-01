Latest: Chelsea bid for €22m Italy international rejected by Inter
31 January at 10:45It appears that Chelsea had another target in mind when they approached Inter for Jonathan Biabiany.
As we reported earlier this morning, the 28-year-old French international is wanted by Antonio Conte as an alternative to Victor Moses on the right… but it’s only because Conte was rejected over Antonio Candreva.
SportItalia (via FCInterNews) claim that Chelsea were very interested indeed in the
€22 million winger, who joined this summer from Lazio.
Chelsea were, however, told no, a blow for Conte, who put a lot of trust in Candreva this summer as they participated in Euro 2016 together. Conte appreciated the 29-year-old’s sacrifice, work ethic and contribution in attack.
Candreva was a stand-out performer for Italy before going down to injury, but has done very well at Inter this season, scoring three Serie A goals and adding six assists.
He’s certainly not wanting for quantity: Candreva is fourth in Serie A with 45 key passes (according to Whoscored) and second most in accurate cross, with 39 in total.
@EdoDalmonte
