Chelsea are interested in signing Mauro Icardi, according to the latest reports from England.

The Blues need a striker, and the Interista - who has scored 23 goals all season, including four against Sampdoria at the weekend - seems to fit the bill as a cold-blooded killer.

The Argentine is slated to replace Alvaro Morata, the report revealing the troubling lack of faith that the Blues have for the former Juventino.

A star early on in the season and the scorer of ten EPL goals, Morata has found himself being dropped more and more by Antonio Conte, and left behind both Eden Hazard (a fake nine) or new signing Olivier Giroud.

Real Madrid are also interested in Icardi, as well as

Chelsea are planning an initial bid of

60 million, though Icardi has a release clause of

110m, one which he recently defined as being “too little”, a hint that he would be willing to renew his deal and increase the clause, something the Nerazzurri have been angling for in the last few months.

The Blues are, however, ready for an auction over Icardi, who has done well at the Nerazzurri, but finds his role as captain and within the dressing room questioned, as well as his ability to help contribute to the buildup.

Arsenal and Manchester City.