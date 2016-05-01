Chelsea are set to make Alex Sandro the most expensive defender in history,

The Times’ Matt Hughes claims that the Pensioners are ready to offer Juventus £61 million (€68.2m) for the Brazilian full-back.

He would be more expensive than Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, who were signed for a combined £105m by Manchester City.

The Brazilian star is refusing to sign a new contract in Turin, and Coach Antonio Conte has been trying to persuade both Juventus and owner Roman Abramovich to accept that sum. The latter has agreed, but now it’s up to the former.

Even team-mate Marcos Alonso, who would stand to gain a competitor for his spot at left-back, seems resigned to someone joining: “This is Chelsea. We play so many games and competition can only be good for me and for the team.”

Juventus have already lost Leonardo Bonucci, and don’t have another name to use at left-back, and very little time to replace Sandro, who was signed two seasons ago for €25m.