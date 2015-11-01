Latest: Chelsea set for stunning swap with PSG
28 March at 14:29Diego Costa could be headed for PSG this summer.
Tuttomercatoweb (via Le10Sport) write that Chelsea and the Ligue 1 holders may have a swap planned for this summer.
The Blues are very enthusiastic about Javier Pastore, our Italian colleagues claim. They believe that the 29-year-old Argentine is a priority.
Pastore has barely played this season, either through injury or the arrival of talents like Julian Draxler, something France Football wrote a few weeks ago. He’s only managed fifteen appearances in all competitions, having had the last campaign also sabotaged by injuries.
He joined the Parisians in 2012 for a massive €42 million, but has been a bit too up-and-down for many fans.
PSG, for their part, are very interested in adding a second striker, either an alternative or competition for Edinson Cavani, who has led the line beautifully this season - 38 goals in all comps for the Parisians - but has also looked tired.
Go to comments