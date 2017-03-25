Latest: Chelsea to reject €100m Real offer for star forward
27 March at 17:07Chelsea are set to reject a massive offer for star player Eden Hazard, Het Leetse Nieuws confirm.
The Belgian paper writes that the Pensioners star is the subject of an €100 million bid from Real Madrid.
The Galacticos have long been after the Belgian international, and were ready to pay him €220.000 a week in order to entice him to the Bernabeu stadium.
Florentino Perez had recently made it clear that he didn’t consider the addition of further high-calibre players as problem, despite the presence of the BBC of Benzema, Ronaldo and Bale.
This report directly contradicts what Diario Gol wrote this morning, namely that the 26-year-old had agreed to terms with Real Madrid, and that the former Lille man had been found a home for his family and a school for his children.
The Red Devils star has scored 12 goals for his club Chelsea, and four more for his country, though Belgium recently fell 1-0 to Greece in a qualifier.
Go to comments