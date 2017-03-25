Chelsea are set to reject a massive offer for star player Eden Hazard,

The Belgian paper writes that the Pensioners star is the subject of an

100 million bid from Real Madrid.

The Galacticos have long been after the Belgian international, and were ready to pay him

220.000 a week in order to entice him to the Bernabeu stadium.

Florentino Perez had recently made it clear that he didn’t consider the addition of further high-calibre players as problem, despite the presence of the BBC of Benzema, Ronaldo and Bale.

This report directly contradicts what

The Red Devils star has scored 12 goals for his club Chelsea, and four more for his country, though Belgium recently fell 1-0 to Greece in a qualifier.