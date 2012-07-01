Manchester City won’t be included in a trade deal with Alexis Sanchez,

Arsenal have asked for the England international in exchange for the Chilean star, but have been told that City want money for the England international, who is coming off a two-game scoring streak.

Linked to moves away to the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Sanchez’s camp has waxed lyrical about his desire to play for a competitive team. Arsenal are missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

City want a deal done by the Thursday deadline, and Arsene Wenger is an admirer of Sterling’s. Sanchez has scored 53 Premier League goals in three seasons, while Sterling has nabbed fifteen since joining the Citizens in 2015.

Things may get difficult for the England international at the Etihad, however, if the arrival of Bernardo Silva is any indicator.

City have already offered £50 million for El Nino Maravilla, but have been turned down.