Edin Dzeko is set to join Chelsea in the coming hours.

According to our sources, Antonio Conte called the Bosnian striker in order to persuade him to join the Blues.

Dzeko, who scored a massive 29 goals last season in Serie A action, was reportedly not so interested in moving to London, or at least in leaving Rome, considering how well he has done there since leaving Man City for less than

10 million.

Yet it looks like Conte’s phone call made the difference, the Italian wanting to find out what Dzeko really felt. Conte also made the Bosnian a deal worth

7 million a year.

The next 48 hours are reported to be crucial in nabbing the Bosnian.

Chelsea have made a

60 million offer for both the 31-year-old and team-mate Emerson Palmieri.

It sounds like Roma is ready to accept, and that the two sides are in a final sprint to reach a deal.