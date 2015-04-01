Philippe Coutinho isn’t ready to push through a move to Barcelona,

Sport say that the Catalans have seen a second offer be rejected for the 25-year-old Liverpool

star, one totalling €100 million.

The Brazilian is reported to have recently told Coach Jurgen Klopp that he wanted to move to the Camp Nou. Ironically, Neymar himself was lobbying to have Coutinho move to Catalonia.

The former Inter man scored 13 goals and made seven assists last season. Though he wants to move, he is only willing to do it if the deal is amicable.

Barcelona have €222 million lying around after selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, and are looking for another attacking player in order to hit the ground running.

The Blaugrana sent emissaries to Liverpool last week, but have been unable to make any headway since then.

They have other key names on their list, including that of Ousmane Dembele.