Diego Costa won’t wait for Atletico forever, according to Spanish paper Marca.

The Brazilian-born striker has been linked to a return to his former club, but Milan have recently made a concerted effort to sign the Spanish international.

The Madrid paper writes that Costa is running out of patience, as the Colchoneros - whom he helped reach the 2014 Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid - have yet to make an offer for him.

Costa was dumped via Whatsapp message by Coach Antonio Conte shortly after the season ended, despite his scoring 20 goals in Premier League action.

With Atletico Madrid under a transfer ban, they can’t sign anyone until January.

Costa cost the Blues upwards of €40 million three seasons ago.

Milan, for their part, have asked for Costa to commit his future to the club. They won’t sign him for six months so that he can then jump ship and move to the Vicente Calderon.